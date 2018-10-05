Our View: Disy chief’s Cyprob reality check met with the same old myths

THE PATRIOTIC brigade was quick to turn its fire on Disy chief Averof Neophytou for speaking honestly to people about the fading prospects of a federal settlement and the accompanying dangers. Hardliners cannot tolerate anyone dealing with hard reality, because it challenges the empty promises they have been serving people for years, myths about geopolitical alliances, new strategies, assertive diplomacy, putting Turkey on the defensive and other such nonsense.

Neophytou committed the cardinal sin of challenging the complacency the hardliners – and to a large extent the president himself – have been cultivating as well as questioning the false sense of security they promote to justify their opposition to any deal. Their claim that the status quo, which was preferable to reunification, would be preserved indefinitely was debunked by the Disy chief who suggested that Unficyp’s presence was drawing to an end. He quoted a State Department under-secretary, saying during a meeting he had with him that the presence of Unficyp did not satisfy any of the criteria set by the US for peacekeeping forces.

In other words, sooner or later, Unficyp would be either drastically downsized or completely withdrawn and the status quo will change. Can any of the hardliners give any assurance that they will have control of the situation once this happens? What will happen if the Turkish troops decide to expand their occupation by taking over the buffer zone, which represents another three per cent of territory. This might not happen, but will Perdikis, Theocharous, Lillikas and the rest of the armchair resistance fighters know what to do if it does happen? Will they stop it by issuing a patriotic announcement as they have done in order to stop Neophytou’s attempt to introduce some pragmatism to political debate?

Political realism has always been dismissed as unpatriotic. In Cyprus, patriotism is all about offering false hopes, misleading people and setting unattainable goals. Our politicians have been failed spectacularly to deliver on these promises for more than 40 years but continue with the charade, castigating anyone like Neophytou who offers a much-needed reality check. Glafcos Clerides, who also dealt with reality, was regularly pilloried by the rejectionists and dismissed as a traitor for speaking honestly to people and refusing to offer false hopes. Neophytou is now suffering a similar fate – even the foreign minister questioning what he was saying.

As for his super-patriotic critics, they persisted with the empty promises. The Greens accused him of engaging in a fear campaign, before offering the way forward. “We must utilise the different interests, strengthen the alliances of our country and our deterrent power.” The Solidarity Movement was less specific. It repeated its “position for the review of our strategy, based on the new geopolitical facts.” What would happen if we follow their woolly-minded ideas they never explain, because they deal in dreams rather than reality.