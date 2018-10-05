Parents want exam plan postponed

Public school parents have informed Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris that they want postponement of four-monthly exams until the next school year.

The confederation of organised parents decided in a meeting on Wednesday that it is best that the government decision on the implementation of exams on a four-monthly basis is postponed until next year, citing the difficulties that still need to be overcome following the recent education crisis and staff shortages as reasons contributing to this decision.

Kyriakos Nikiforou, head of the confederation, informed the minister of the parents’ decision in a meeting on Thursday: “We informed the Ministry that the decision of the pancyprian confederation regarding the four-monthly exams is to ask for their postponement for this school year to first overcome any existing problems so that if they are implemented during the next school year it will be done properly.”

Despite opposition, the ministry recently said it would be full-steam ahead for the implementation of the exams for students in the first and second grades of secondary school.

“From this point on, final decisions will be taken by the ministry of education and, more broadly, by the government. The position of the pancyprian confederation was clear that the four-month examinations cannot be done this year,” Nikiforou added.

“We are going through a year that started with a crisis and a lot of pressure on both students and parents, and everyone else, and it would not be good to protract this crisis at the moment,” Nikiforou said.

In addition to the residual problems of the recent education crisis, which have yet to be worked out, Nikiforou added that another reason for their decision to ask for a postponement of the exams was the shortage of teachers.

“We are in a better position than we have been in previous years but we keep stressing that schools must be 100 per cent staffed from the first day of operation so that all students can have the same opportunities and the same education,” he said.