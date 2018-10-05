Police find TNT stash buried in field

October 5th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police find TNT stash buried in field

Limassol police on Friday found a quantity of explosives buried in a field off the Limassol to Paphos motorway in Ypsonas.

The explosives were found following a tip-off, police said.

At around 2 pm CID and bomb squad officers went to the area and found five sticks of TNT buried next to a tree near the church of Ayios Savvas in Ypsonas.

The explosives, weighing 670 grammes, were in working condition.

Limassol CID are investigating the case while the items were sent to the lab for forensic examination.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close