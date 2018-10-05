Police find TNT stash buried in field

Limassol police on Friday found a quantity of explosives buried in a field off the Limassol to Paphos motorway in Ypsonas.

The explosives were found following a tip-off, police said.

At around 2 pm CID and bomb squad officers went to the area and found five sticks of TNT buried next to a tree near the church of Ayios Savvas in Ypsonas.

The explosives, weighing 670 grammes, were in working condition.

Limassol CID are investigating the case while the items were sent to the lab for forensic examination.