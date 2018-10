The transport department has announced that the renewal of the fourth-quarter road tax has begun.

Motorists who opted for this choice and whose road tax expired on September 30, are urged to make arrangements for renewal by December 9, 2018.

Failure to meet the deadline will entail a €10 fine plus 10 per cent of the amount due.

The tax can be paid through the web http://rtd.mcw.gov.cy.

A valid MOT certificate and insurance are necessary for renewal.

Police checks will begin on December 10.