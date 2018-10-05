Top court says it already cleared judge now under new investigation

By George Psyllides

A district court judge who is the subject of a police probe for allegedly tampering with court transcripts had been investigated and cleared by the supreme court, the island’s top court said on Friday.

The announcement followed reports the previous day that the attorney-general had instructed the police to investigate the judge after a litigant filed a complaint against him for allegedly engaging in a rigged, tainted, and fraudulent process to benefit one of the parties.

In a written statement, the supreme court said it had already issued an announcement regarding the matter in December last year, saying that after examining a complaint against the judge, it had decided, based on the evidence before it at the time, that there “were no reasons to take measures against him, especially since the issues of bias that were raised during the appeal … were adjudicated and rejected by the supreme court.”

Other issues concerning the dispute between the litigants and the court procedure are the subject of an appeal pending before the supreme court so no other comment is appropriate, the court said.

“The supreme court will revisit the matter depending on the developments.”

According to reports, the police investigation has been ongoing for the past six months and the attorney-general was expected soon to decide on whether the judge should be indicted.

The case concerned a dispute between two companies. According to the complaint, the judge’s brother – whose name did come up during the trial – was a long-time employee of one of the litigants.

It is alleged that the judge falsified the court transcripts to benefit the litigants with whom his brother was associated.

Daily Phileleftheros said the authorities have been given a GoogleDrive link to documentation as well as a portable storage device containing an audio recording of the hearings in the case.

Police are examining the material, but it remains to be determined whether audio recordings of court cases are lawful in Cyprus and, if so, whether such audio would be admissible as evidence.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday that this is not the first time that a civilian has accused a judge of corruption.

However, previous complaints were proved to be unfounded.