Tourism revenues up 2.8 per cent in first seven months

Revenues from tourism rose 2.8 per cent year-on-year in the first seven months, to around €1.5bn, the statistical service said on Friday.

July’s revenues also saw a 0.2 per cent rise against July 2017, to €426.6m.

Per capita expenditure was €790.6 in July, down 1.4 per cent from €801.6 in the same month last year, the service said.

Per capita per day spending also dropped 1.4 per cent year-on-year in July, as average length of stay remained stable at 9.9 days.

During the first seven months of the year, per capita spending dropped by 6.2 per cent, to €668.9, compared with €713 in 2017.

Spending per head, per day, also fell by 4.1 per cent, to €74.3 from €77.5.