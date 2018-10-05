Trace the legacy of Rosini operas

A different kind of exhibition opens today in Nicosia with the collaboration of the Italian embassy, the Rossini Opera Festival (ROF) and the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR). The ROF through History and Memory exhibition presents over 200 photos from choreographies of Rossini Operas staged over the course of 30 years.

Gioachino Antonio Rossini was an Italian composer who wrote 39 operas and the festival is an annual international music event dedicated to his work. The festivals are usually held in August in Pesaro, Italy, the birthplace of the opera composer. From today, the Cypriot public has a chance to browse through the history of the festivals and admire moments from the most iconic performances.

The exhibition, at CVAR, is held in the framework of the Rossini 150th anniversary celebrations and in the context of the 18th Italian language week in the world. Curators Fulvia Amati and Silvano Bacciardi, who will be in Cyprus for the inauguration, have sought to capture the choreographers’ work which, throughout the decades, have attempted to translate Rossini’s creative musical genius onto the stage with compelling visuals/costumes and very creative interpretations.

The exhibition is open to the general public and to middle and high school students, who will have the opportunity to learn about opera, an art that combines music, dance, speech and visual arts, and to explore the genius of Rossini, also with short popular extracts from his operas.

The Rossini Opera Festival Through History & Memory

Photo exhibition of choreographies from the Rossini Opera Festival over the last 30 years. October 5 until October 20. Free entrance. CVAR/Severis Foundation, Nicosia. Mon-Sat: 9.30am – 5pm. Tel: 22-300994.