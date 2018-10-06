A minute with Dr Andreas Aspros Aesthetic dentist

Where do you live?

I live in the traditional centre of Paphos with my wife Helen and our four children – three boys and a girl

Best childhood memory?

Ι had an amazing childhood, it is difficult to separate particular moments; every minute was worth living it!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favorite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Steak fillet. There are a lot of places in Cyprus to go and enjoy, but I admit the best steak I ate was at Morton’s Steak House in New York! I avoid eating sweets.

What did you have for breakfast?

Boiled egg, Virginia ham, cucumbers, fruits, and lemonade with fresh lemon

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

The days are for my work and family. A perfect day is when everything is smooth and according to schedule both in my work and family. Nights are for relaxing, I usually don’t go to bed early, I like sitting and enjoying the magnificent view from my house. If I go out it would be for a dinner with my family in a local restaurant or with my friends for dinner or a drink.

Best book ever read?

I have recently read The Success Principles by Jack Canfield. He shows how we can build a positive attitude in our lives to achieve the goals we have.

Favorite film of all time?

All time classic Rocky movies because you realise you have to fight hard for something you really want.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

All kinds of Greek and foreign music, pop, disco, rock, but the last year I have the feeling that classic music makes me feel calm and relaxed.

What is always in your fridge?

Yogurt, Virginia ham or chicken fouantre

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

My dream house is one of those classic houses that were built in the beginning of the twentieth century on one of those roads in the old town in Paphos, that used to be very famous and prestigious. I would renovate it of course, without changing anything from its architecture and character!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Steve Jobs, he managed to follow his dream without discounts and compromises.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Pray!

What is your greatest fear?

I try to see the positive side in any situation! It’s not easy but….

Tell me a joke…

My whole life is a joke. You will know why when you read my autobiography in some years!