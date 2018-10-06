Crucial games for championship challengers

The Cyprus football championship resumes this weekend after a week-long break due to last Saturday’s Super Cup, with two crucial games for four championship challengers.

On Saturday Anorthosis take on Apoel and the following day Omonia host Apollon.

In the other games leaders AEL have a seemingly easy task against bottom of the league Alki while Nea Salamina and Pafos FC clash at the Ammochostos stadium, while Doxa Katokopias take on Enosis Neon Paralimniou.

The last weekend game sees cup holders AEK clash with Ermis Aradippou in a game that can go either way.

Anorthosis and Apoel began the season with high expectations but first their early European eliminations, followed by a poor run in the league, saw their plans derailed.

As a result both sides sacked their managers and are currently in search of their replacements with imminent announcements expected from both.

Assistant coach Simos Tarapouluzis will be in charge of this game for Anorthosis with all players at his disposal. His side’s main problem so far is the lack of goals as in four games they have found the net just twice.

Their Slovakian striker, Michal Duris, who scored in abundance last season, has yet to find the net, while Nika Kacharva, their Georgian summer signing, was inexplicably overlooked until now.

So far this season Apoel have been appalling. Their defence has more holes than Swiss cheese while their attack is not even firing blanks as the ball rarely reaches their forward line.

Giogos Kosti, who took over from Bruno Baltazar earlier this season, will manage the side for the last time hoping to restore some pride following their 5-2 drubbing against Doxa.

Kosti will be without the injured Nsue, de Vincenti and Giorgos Efraim who seems to spend more time on the treatment table rather than on the field over the past couple of seasons.

Omonia got off to a reasonably good start this season and a win against perhaps the strongest side in the league, Apollon, will show that they are finally back on the right track.

Matt Derbyshire, Omonia’s top striker, was in confident mood when asked about his side’s prospects for the season.

“We are playing well and are improving with every game. In the three games we played so far we showed that we can compete with the best”.

Apollon will be brimming with confidence following their impressive comeback against Marseille on Thursday.

Their coach Sofronis Avgousti will be without the injured Yuste and Chambos Kyriacou but as they showed against Marseille they have more than able replacements in their squad.

Leaders AEL should be able to maintain their perfect start to the season against pointless Alki who have also been unable to find the net in their first four games.

Saturday: Nea Salamina v Pafos FC (5.00), Doxa v Enosis (6.00), Anorthosis v Apoel (7.00)

Sunday: AEL v Alki (5.00), Omonia v Apollon (6.00), Ermis v AEK (7.00)