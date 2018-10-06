Dier and Sigurdsson hand wins to Tottenham and Everton

Cardiff City’s Premier League woes continued as they had a man sent off in a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Eric Dier scored his first league goal since April 2017 after eight minutes when the ball fell to the Englishman to tap in from six yards out.

Both Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura missed good chances to extend Spurs’ lead before halftime.

A spirited Cardiff were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when Joe Ralls was sent off for a cynical lunge on the lightning-quick Moura. Spurs failed to add to their tally but saw out their third successive league victory.

Following the international break, Tottenham next travel to West Ham United on Oct. 20, while Cardiff welcome Fulham on the same day.

Elsewhere, Gylfi Sigurdsson struck a glorious 77th- minute winner to earn Everton a 2-1 win at 10-man Leicester City, while Wolverhampton extended their great start in the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace thanks to a goal by Matt Doherty.

Bournemouth enjoyed a goal feast as they thrashed Watford 4-0 and, finally, the match between Huddersfield and Burnley ended in a 1-1 draw.