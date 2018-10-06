Disy adopts injured ‘left-sensitive’ stray dog

Ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou announced on Saturday that his party has adopted a two-year-old male dog from a Nicosia shelter and are open to name suggestions.

A delegation of Disy and its youth branch visited DOG Rescue Cyprus shelter in Dhali on the occasion of the World Animal Day and decided to adopt the dog which had been found as a stray months ago.

The dog is walking on his three legs as its fourth one has not healed properly following an accident. Neophytou said that the dog would undergo surgery within the coming days to have his faulty leg restored. No information was given as to who will care for the dog after his adoption.

“We couldn’t leave this nice dog to suffer. And especially when his injury is on his LEFT FRONT leg,” Neophytou said in reply to a comment on Twitter. This, he said jokingly, was in response to those who accuse his party “of lacking leftist sensitivities”.

Neophytou’s Twitter followers suggested, among other things, that the dog be named Blue, referring to the party’s chosen colour or Foulis, the nickname many use for the Disy leader.

The Disy team also arranged for the delivery at the shelter of medical care products for dogs, donated by Cycon Chemicals.

The party also congratulated the five volunteers of the shelter, for their excellent work and for keeping the facilities and the dogs in top condition.

“The action of both the animal welfare organisations and the shelters, is particularly important, but as a society we must behave responsibly. The abandonment of animals has no place in a sensitive and principled country,” the party said in a written statement.