Hundreds of women take part in breastfeeding event

A total of 260 women breastfed 266 babies on Saturday at the 12th annual breastfeeding event held in all districts, including the north.

The annual event – part of efforts to raise awareness on the benefitsof breastfeeding – was organised by the Pancyprian Breastfeeding Association ‘Gift of Life’ in cooperation with the social solidarity programme ‘Symmetohi’ (Participation) of the dairy company Charalambides Christis Ltd. It was under the auspices of the health ministry and is part of the promotional activities of the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA).

This year, 260 mothers breastfed 266 children to send out a message on the importance of cooperation to protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

“Charalambides Christis, as the largest dairy company in Cyprus, is interwoven with fresh milk and other products of high nutritional value. At the same time, however, we firmly believe that breast milk is the most suitable food for the maximum biological, emotional and spiritual development of the infant. That is why we promote breastfeeding, defending the right of babies to breastfeed,” said the dairy company’s head of communications, Sotiroula Sotiriou.

“So, we support the mothers who choose to give their children the invaluable gift of breastfeeding, while also raising awareness among Cypriot society for its value and benefits.”

The event was part of an international initiative, with similar ones being held by supporters of breastfeeding in more than 860 centres worldwide.

According to WABA, breastfeeding not only saves lives and money, it is the foundation of life. This year’s events focus on how breastfeeding helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms and ensures food security even in times of crisis, and breaks the cycle of poverty.