Pink Figures take the streets again

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked around the world, Europa Donna is organising the 14 Pink Silhouettes March on October 6. The event will start at the carpark across the road from Pasydy and end at the AstroBank headquarters, via Griva Digeni and Themistokli Dervi. There, the Pink Silhouettes (the symbol of breast cancer awareness) will be placed and displayed until the end of the month to raise awareness.

The march will then return to the starting point, where, for the first time, people will form an enormous pink ribbon. To add a more positive mood, a celebration will close the march with a concert by Stereo Soul. Shine, the ballad of optimism composed for the occasion will also be performed.

President of Europa Donna Cyprus Evi Papadopoulou commented that “…at this year’s Pink Silhouettes March we will continue to dynamically persist on the spreading of a culture of specialisation for the whole spectrum of breast cancer care. We want and demand specialised surgeons with experience in breast surgery along with specialised plastic surgeons.”

Under the slogan Together we Shine, participants will march with 618 pink figures representing the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer in Cyprus last year, a blue one for the one man diagnosed and 97 white figures for those who passed away from the disease last year.

Charity march raising awareness of breast cancer. October 6. Europa Donna Cyprus. Opposite Pasydy building Free. 5pm-8pm.