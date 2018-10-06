President lashes out at ‘tyranny’ of the civil service

President Nicos Anastasiades has called for an end to what he described as the tyranny the ‘civil service kingdoms’ exert on the public and urged parliament to pass a package of reform bills as quickly as possible.

He made his comments at the opening of the Art Nest sculpture museum created by Limassol-based artist, Filippos Yiapanis in Fasoula on Friday night. Yiapanis had criticised the red tape and indifference he had to overcome from the education and culture ministry.

Anastasiades, who had attended the opening of the museum, said that Yiapanis’ criticism was sending a strong message to the government.

He said he agreed with Yiapanis’ comments because he too experienced the same attitudes.

“I wish and hope that, in consultation with the political powers, it will be finally made possible for the bills on modernising the civil service that are before the House, to be adopted to stop the tyranny that the civil service kingdoms are exerting over the citizens,” Anastasiades said.

A series of government bills aiming to reform the civil service were rejected by MPs in 2016. The government then launched a new round of consultations with political parties to garner more support that would lead to approval of the bills by the legislative.

The bills seek to end the clientelism and introduce changes that reward performance and increase productivity and efficiency in the public service.