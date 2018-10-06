Short films on the big screen

Short films from Cyprus and around the world will return to the screen at the Rialto from next weekend with the hosting of audience favourite the International Short Film Festival Cyprus (ISFFC).

The 8th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus opens its doors to show images from around the globe, and welcomes cinema fans to a week full of short film screenings, and a diverse programme of parallel events, including thematic screenings, parties and networking.

More than 40 short films were submitted to the national competition programme this year, showing an increase in number over previous years. With 20 of these films having been selected for competition, and a number of foreign films on its programme, the festival will offer unique moments from the world of cinema.

Young Cypriot directors, newcomers and film students, Cypriots who live abroad, and awarded filmmakers who make their comeback with a new short film, trust their works to the ISFFC, and make it a largely Cypriot-centric production and festival.

A pre-selection committee decided on the Cypriot films participating in the competition. The committee members were Nicolas Khabbaz, producer and Director of Audio-Visual Arts at Notre Dame University – Lebanon (NDU), Adonis Florides, director and Dr Marios Psarras, director – film academic. The international competition programme was curated by Cypriot film directors Alexia Roider and Ioakim Mylonas.

The festival will culminate its programme of events with the awards ceremony on October 19. An international jury, the members of which have not been announced yet, will present the winners with the following awards: 1st Prize for Best Short Film, Best Director Award, 2nd Prize for Best Short Film, 1st Prize for Best National Film, 2nd Prize for Best National Film, Best Documentary Award, Student Jury Award for Best Music Video.

Opening the festival on October 13 will be a screening of the film Little Manifesto against Solemn Cinema, with a lively party to follow. Screenings and parallel events will be free to attend and are on every day of the festival.

The second day will commence with the Meet the Programmers event at 6pm and screenings will start from 8.30pm, while Monday October 15 will be dedicated to children’s screenings (11am-12pm) and the evening films will commence at 8.30pm. The awards ceremony on October 19 will be followed by a closing party.

All films are screened in their original dialogues with Greek and English subtitles and visitors must get their free ticket from the Rialto Box Office, online or through the Rialto Theatre App.

