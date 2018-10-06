UN Special Representative wraps up contacts in New York

A series of consultations took place this week at the United Nations headquarters in New York to prepare the UN Secretary General’s report on his good offices mission in Cyprus, including his special envoy Jane Holl Lute’s mission.

The report will be forwarded to the Security Council by October 15.

The meetings were attended by UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus and Deputy Special Adviser on the Cyprus issue Elizabeth Spehar and UN Under -Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

Diplomatic sources have told CNA that during her stay in New York, Spehar met also with the permanent representatives of the five Security Council permanent members and with ambassadors and representatives of the parties involved in the Cyprus issue. She was expected to depart from New York in the weekend.

The UN Secretary General’s report will be submitted to the UN Security Council on October 15 and will be discussed on October 30.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

CNA