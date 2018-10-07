All-new Kia ProCeed makes Paris debut

The all-new Kia ProCeed aims to merge “stunning design with the space and versatility of a tourer” in a five-door shooting brake body.

The ProCeed made its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, and will be on sale exclusively to European drivers at the beginning of 2019.

Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Motors Europe, says the car “represents everything Kia stands for. This beautiful shooting brake body offers drivers an unmatched combination of design, space and versatility, representing a unique proposition in the mid-size family car segment.

“Engineered on European roads, for European drivers, the ProCeed will be engaging to drive. Built in Europe, it also offers owners Kia’s unique 7-Year, 100,000-mile warranty.”

Carrying the name over from the second-generation Kia pro_cee’d three-door coupé, the ProCeed will be manufactured in Slovakia. It will be built alongside the Kia Ceed and Ceed Sportswagon, which was introduced earlier this year.

The sportiest iteration of the Ceed family, the ProCeed will be available as a high-performance GT or ‘GT-Line’ model.

With the DNA of a coupé, the ProCeed is lower and longer than both the Ceed five-door hatchback and Sportswagon.

Gregory Guillaume, Kia’s European Head of Design, explains that “Europe’s shrinking market for three-door hatchbacks brought the future of the pro_cee’d in question. But it was equally inconceivable that we would simply kill off the pro_cee’d. It was not just the name we gave to our three-door cee’d – it meant so much more than that. It embodies all Kia’s values of youthful dynamism, of emotional engagement, and of design-led desirability”.

Like the Ceed, the front of the ProCeed is built around precise, linear shapes, with ‘ice cube’ LED daytime running lights as standard. The new model retains the same 1,800 mm width as the Ceed five-door hatchback, but features its own unique front bumper design.

At 4,605 mm long, the ProCeed is 5 mm longer than the Ceed Sportswagon, with a longer front overhang, but its roofline sits 43 mm lower than that of the Sportswagon, giving the car a sleek look, while ground clearance is reduced by 5 mm, to 135 mm.

The rear of the car is what differentiates it from other models in the Ceed range, inspired by the layout of the 2017 Proceed Concept. Combined with its lower overall height, the new wide rear bumper gives the car an assertive, sporty stance, with dual-tip exhausts for GT and ‘GT-Line’ models.

From launch, the ProCeed across Europe will be available in a choice of 10 paint finishes. The ‘GT-Line’ will have 17- or 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels, while GT models are fitted with 18-inch wheels as standard.

The cabin features the same ergonomics as its Ceed compatriots, with soft-touch surfaces and metallic trim. Kia’s 7-inch ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system sits at the centre of the dashboard, with audio and heating and ventilation controls situated below.

It diverges from other models in the line-up with a series of changes that were designed to introduce a ‘sportier ambience’ to the interior. The grey roofliner of the Ceed and Sportswagon is replaced with black cloth, and the door sills feature metallic scuff plates. It is fitted with a D-shaped steering wheel as standard, and – for models equipped with Kia’s double-clutch transmission – drivers change gear with new metal alloy steering wheel paddles.

The ProCeed also has different front seats: GT models feature a new sports seat, with larger and firmer side and thigh bolsters, while in the ‘GT-Line’ the standard front seats feature larger side bolsters than those found in the conventional Ceed and Sportswagon.

Luggage capacity is 594 litres (VDA), making the ProCeed’s boot 50 per cent more capacious than that of the Ceed five-door hatchback. No boot lip and the lower ride height also make it easy to load and unload.

The ‘GT-Line’ will be available with a choice of three engines: a 1.0-litre T-GDi producing 120 ps and 172 Nm of torque, an all-new ‘Kappa’ 1.4-litre T-GDi power unit, which produces 140 ps. Both engines are fitted with a particulate filter to reduce tailpipe emissions, ensuring that the ProCeed goes beyond the requirements of the Euro 6d TEMP standard. Both engines offer a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while the 1.4-litre T-GDi is available with Kia’s seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission.

Also available will be an all-new ‘Smartstream’ 1.6-litre common rail diesel engine with a power output of 136 ps, which can be paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission.

In models equipped with the Dual-Clutch Transmission, the Drive Mode Select system enables drivers to switch between Normal and Sport modes. Normal mode maximises the potential for greater fuel efficiency and offers more relaxed steering inputs while Sport mode enhances throttle responses, enables faster acceleration and adapts the steering to offer additional weight and more decisive responses. It also holds on to gears for longer under harder acceleration, allowing drivers to make the most of the car’s peak power.

Occupant safety is taken care of by six standard airbags, and advanced driver assistance technologies “enhance occupant protection, using active safety systems to mitigate the risk of collisions”. Standard safety technologies will include High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

Every ProCeed is also equipped as standard with Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) which ensures stability when braking and cornering by controlling the car’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) if it detects a loss of traction.

Performance figures and pricing will be revealed closer to launch.