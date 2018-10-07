Dustman in serious condition after drunk driver rams into rubbish track

October 7th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Dustman in serious condition after drunk driver rams into rubbish track

A 45-year-old dustman is in serious condition in hospital after sustaining injuries when a drunken driver crashed into the rubbish track the man was on, early morning in Limassol.

The accident occurred at around 2.45am on Makarios Aavenue when a car driven by a 22-year-old man rammed into the back of a Limassol municipality rubbish track, injuring the 45-year-old who was riding on the back of the vehicle.

He was transferred to the Limassol general hospital with serious leg injuries, where he underwent surgery.

The 22-year-old, who was found to be seven times over the alcohol limit, was arrested.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close