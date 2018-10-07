Dustman in serious condition after drunk driver rams into rubbish track

A 45-year-old dustman is in serious condition in hospital after sustaining injuries when a drunken driver crashed into the rubbish track the man was on, early morning in Limassol.

The accident occurred at around 2.45am on Makarios Aavenue when a car driven by a 22-year-old man rammed into the back of a Limassol municipality rubbish track, injuring the 45-year-old who was riding on the back of the vehicle.

He was transferred to the Limassol general hospital with serious leg injuries, where he underwent surgery.

The 22-year-old, who was found to be seven times over the alcohol limit, was arrested.