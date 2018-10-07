FM travels to Barcelona for Union for the Mediterranean Forum

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nicos Christodoulides, departs for Barcelona to take part at the 3rd Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) on Monday.

During the event, to be attended by 25 foreign ministers from EU member states and the region, the actions and achievements of the Union in the past 10 years will be discussed and there will also be exchange of views on the future. The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, will also attend the event.

While in Spain, Christodoulides will have a meeting with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, Josep Borrell to discuss bilateral relations, as well as on issues pertaining to developments at a regional and European level. These will include relations between the European Union and Turkey and the state of play in the Cyprus problem.

The Foreign Minister will then travel to Crete, where he will accompany President, Nicos Anastasiades, at the 6th Cyprus – Egypt – Greece Trilateral Summit set to take place on October 10.