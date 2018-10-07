Hypercar to be called Mercedes-AMG ONE

In the run-up to the Paris Motor Show, Mercedes AMG (the performance and sports car brand of the German car giant) announced the name of its future hypercar: it will be called Mercedes-AMG ONE. The company says the name stands for “the highest automotive ambition: to bring Formula One hybrid technology to the road”.

Mercedes-AMG ONE will be the pinnacle of the model portfolio and the absolute top-of-the-line model – as referenced by the ‘One’.

Intensive testing has been ongoing for months in England on high-performance test stands and race tracks, and Mercedes-AMG has now revealed the latest development status of what they say is “an outstanding technical feature” – the active aerodynamics.

The active aerodynamics, currently undergoing wind tunnel testing, features a multi-part, two-stage extendable rear wing for maximum downforce in race mode. The experts at the high-performance subsidiaries in Affalterbach, Brackley and Brixworth are working across borders towards just one goal: to bring racing technology to life in a street-legal vehicle.

Potential Mercedes-AMG ONE customers can now obtain comprehensive information on the development progress of the vehicle.

In an exclusive mobile showroom housed in a custom-built trailer with extendable sides entitled ‘The Future of Driving Performance’, Mercedes-AMG showcases the latest status of the hypercar, including a chance to sit in the cockpit, along with a demonstration of the individual equipment options.

“This creates a mobile customer showroom with vehicle display, coffee bar, lounge and various information elements, such as touch screen animations, material samples and colour examples. The contents are regularly updated and supplemented. The information on offer is rounded off by video documentations and interviews” say the makers.

The show truck is now available for the first time to Mercedes-AMG ONE customers in the grounds of the Munich Mercedes-Benz branch.