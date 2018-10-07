In a Blues mood

Legendary Greek blues band Blues Wire will rock the stage for one night only at DownTown Live next Sunday to present their new album.

After a six-year absence from the island, their performance in Nicosia will showcase new album NOS, their first album in nine years to feature original music.

The band is made up of three musicians and friends; Elias Zaikos on vocals and guitar, Sotirios Zisis on electric bass and Niki Gourzoulidou on drums, who will take the Nicosia crowd on a musical journey.

Based in Thessaloniki and with over 35 years of active presence since forming in 1983, Blues Wire have performed thousands of gigs in Greece and around Europe, playing alongside Blues names including Louisiana Red, Katie Webster, John Hammond, Larry Garner and Big Time Sarah, and have opened for legends such as Buddy Guy, Albert King, James Cotton, Otis Rush, The Yardbirds and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

With 15 albums and a double live DVD to their name, claims to fame such as the first English-language album in Greece and the longest continuously-performing band in Greece, Blues Wire are considered the foundation of the Greek Blues scene and can satisfy even the most demanding of Blues enthusiasts.

Blues Wire

Live performance by legendary blues band from Thessaloniki. October 14. Downtown Live, Nicosia. Doors open at 8pm for show to start at 9pm. €17 / €15 (presale). https://www.soldoutticketbox.com/blueswiregr, Tel: 99 498642