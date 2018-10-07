After a thrilling Versus-themed party in April, Nostalgia Parties are bringing back a second edition to please fans of the old disco, bringing the popular club back to life for one night only.

With dance classics of the nineties and noughties, Nostalgia will host a dance party as it used to be experienced at Nicosia’s legendary venue. Versus originally opened its doors in 1993 and is known for having probably the biggest influence on the introduction of electronic music to Cyprus, ahead of its time. Versus of the 90s is most remembered and loved for its eccentric, different, quirky and unique music and people. Next Saturday’s event hopes to bring back some of that magic with DJ Manic Mike who was the club’s resident DJ and a recognisable DJ of the era.

Versus closed its doors in summer 2003 leaving a generation of clubbers hungry for more. It re-opened under new management in 2006 and hosted some great parties and numerous nights to remember before bidding its last and emotional farewell in January 2011.

Here to revive that Versus energy, Nostalgia Parties promises a night to remember for those who lived through the Club’s vibrant era and those who wish to get a glimpse of it. Taking place at Club RED, doors open at 10pm and the party will last until the early hours (3.30am).

Nostalgia meets Versus Party #2

Dance party by Nostalgia Parties and Versus reminiscing the old nights at Club Versus. October 13. RED Music Stage. 10pm. €8 presale, €10 at door. Tel: 96-347007