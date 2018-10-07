Party it up with Palaia Pineza

The old town comes to life this afternoon with Palaia Pineza bar’s vibrant street party. Setting up its DJ decks in the street next to outdoor bar stations created just for the event, it welcomes Nicosians for an evening of fun.

Starting early at 4pm, Palaia Pineza will serve cocktails and refreshing beers to kiss farewell to another summer and welcome in the new season. With a tropical mood, the bar will decorate the area for the party. For those who can last and deal with the early week fatigue, the event will carry on until midnight and it promises to provide lots of dancing.

Well known DJs Panais Plays, Pueblo Franco and The Mighty Scoop will play loud tunes sure to get the crowd moving and for those who want to grab a delicious bite, Food Forest – Nomadic Catering will serve up tasty treats.

In their previous two incarnations, Palaia Pineza’s street parties have gathered a large crowd to create an exciting, joyful mood. Party-seekers shouldn’t miss out on this event!

Palaia Pineza Street Party Vol.3

Street Party with DJs and food stands. October 7. Palaia Pineza Bar, Nicosia. 4pm until 12.30am. Free.