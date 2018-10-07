TV series comes to life

A festival inspired by the popular Cypriot TV series Kamomata Ji Aromata (Antics and Aromas) will be held at Pera Orinis village today to offer an experience that will blend tradition, images, smells and music. The stars in this festival will be the characters of the show and for fans this is an exclusive opportunity to meet and interact with them and experience what life was like in bygone times.

If you wish to live among the villagers for a while, to see the show’s locations and to talk to the screenwriters be at the square of Pera Orinis at 4pm. Visitors can participate in parallel activities, which will be held in the centre of the village.

Workshops from artists and community members will take place in the yards of traditional houses, giving the public a more personal experience of the village. These include woodwork, clay creations, sewing, educational theatre, prints, decoupage, singing with accordion accompaniment, handicrafts and cosmetics manufacture.

There will also be the chance to explore the village guided by the series’ mayors before a traditional feast in the community square. Adding to the day’s programme, Adama music group will present traditional songs and music from Cyprus, Smyrni and the Aegean.

Organised groups of the community will sell traditional items, food and drink. The event is within the framework of the cultural events Tamassia 2018 and is free for all to attend.

Kamomata ji Aromata Festival

Traditional festival based on Cypriot TV series ‘Kamomata ji Aromata’. October 7. Pera Orinis village, Nicosia district. 4pm-10pm. Free.