AEL continue perfect start, wins for Apollon and Apoel

AEL continued their perfect start to the season with an emphatic 5-1 win over bottom of the league Alki, while Apollon and Apoel were the winners in the two big weekend games against Omonia and Anorthosis respectively.

AEL made it five wins in as many games as they overcame Alki with consummate ease.

The game was virtually over by half-time as the Limassol side raced into a four-goal lead with Texeira, Da Silva, Jurado and Avraam finding the net.

Alki’s Flores became the first player this season to score against AEL reducing the deficit shortly after the break but Alex da Silva got his second of the game to restore AEL’s four-goal advantage.

A goal in each half, by Argentinian Facundo Pereyra gave Apollon the three points against Omonia at the GSP stadium in Nicosia. Pereyra was the unlikely hero of the game as he only started due to an injury to Sardinero just before kick-off.

Apollon, were the better side, especially in the first half, and fully deserved the win even though it could have been so different had Omonia’s Matt Derbyshire found the net from the penalty spot a few minutes before Pereyra got his second goal of the game.

AEK had to battle hard to overcome a stubborn Ermis with their winner coming midway into the second half through Acoran.

Gonzalez had given AEK an early lead but Ermis drew level just before the break through Kuagica.

Apoel got the better of Anorthosis in a topsy-turvy game at the Antonis Papadopoulos, where the lead changed hands three times.

The difference between the two sides was Al Tamari, Apoel’s Jordanian international, who not only hit the winner after slipping past two Anorthosis defenders, but also won the two penalties that Nuno Morais converted.

It was a morale-boosting win for Apoel, especially at such a difficult ground, while the misery for Anorthosis continues.

A lot of work awaits their new Croatian manager Igor Bišćan who officially took charge of the team on Monday.

Talking about managers, Steven Pressley became the third one in the top flight to be given the boot after Pafos FC lost hands down to Nea Salamina 3-0. Noor opened the score with Tiago scoring twice more before the interval.

Doxa continued their impressive start to the season with a narrow yet deserved 2-1 over Enosis Neon Paralimniou.

The goals for Doxa, who climbed to third place, both came from Sadik who now leads the scorers race with seven goals.

FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS https://cyprus-mail.com/cyprus-football-highlights-2018-2019-2/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS https://cyprus-mail.com/cyprus-football-highlights-2018-2019-2/