The two most tiresome subjects in the news must be Brexit and Mourexit. Is either going to happen?

Jose Mourinho rightly asked for some respect after constant ridicule and criticism from all and sundry. Manchester United fans can be an over-indulged a lot, living off memories of the Sir Alex Ferguson years.

As Rio Ferdinand wades into the debate you can’t help thinking the poor lad has headed too many footballs. Just for the record Jose Mourinho has delivered two trophies in two years at Old Trafford.

BTW that’s two more trophies than Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino or Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp have managed.

So where did Mourinho go wrong? I don’t think that pampered players or manipulative agents are his problem, instead I am of the opinion that he is constantly distracted by having to play second fiddle to Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

The signing of Alexis Sanchez by United always smelt of one-upmanship, trying to usurp their noisy ‘highly polished’ neighbours… a massive mistake. The perverse wage deal offered to Sanchez immediately caused Paul Pogba and Mino Raiola amongst others to soil their nappies.

If Paul Pogba had dared to pull his stunts with Sir Alex he would have been out the door quicker than David Beckham.

Mourinho and Manchester United must get shot of Pogba ASAP. He is no Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and whoever is the manager won’t make the slightest bit of a difference as after all he is only waiting for the next big payday and an easier life at somewhere like PSG in France.

Players and agents cannot be allowed to overthrow managers on a whim, which would set a disastrous precedent.

Is another problem the away shirts that look like white shirts that have been accidentally washed with a red sock?

Where next? It’s time to smell the coffee and for Ed Woodward to man up, get off the fence and to fully support Mourinho to first of all get Manchester United back into the top four in the Premier League. As Manchester City have continued from where they left off last season, Liverpool appear to be improving and Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are getting into their stride.

As Guardiola certainly won’t be swapping sky blue for red, Manchester United should content themselves for now with Mourinho who is a highly successful top manager and then plan for the next managerial succession in the future.

Can Mourinho win the Premier League or the Champions League again? Of course he can but do the players have the stomach for the fight?