Free parking for electric/hybrid cars

October 8th, 2018

Strovolos municipality announced on Monday that electric and hybrid cars will be able to park for free in all municipal car parks.

The municipality announced that owners of such cars need to apply for a free parking pass which will be valid until the end of December 2021.

The permits of existing holders will be automatically renewed and sent to the beneficiaries through the post, the municipality said.

Those interested in applying for such a pass may do so through the municipality’s website (www.strovolos.org.cy) or the citizens service office at the Strovolos town hall.

A copy of the car’s ownership title must be submitted along with the application.

The application may be found at:  https://www.strovolos.org.cy/wp-content/uploads/aitisi_dorean_stathmeusi2018.pdf

