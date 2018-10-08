Man tells police he was robbed and kidnapped

October 8th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Man tells police he was robbed and kidnapped

A 25-year-old Indian man told Larnaca police on Monday that he had been robbed of €1,500, kidnapped and held captive in a farm.

According to police, the 25-year-old asylum-seeker arrived at the Kiti police station just after 1am on Monday morning, showing signs of a heavy beating on his face.

The man told police that around 3pm on Sunday, as he was outside a mini-market in Larnaca along four other compatriots, he was violently beaten and robbed of the €1,500 he had in his possession.

According to his statement, the 25-year-old was then put in a car and taken to a farm in Zygi where he was tied to a chair with a belt.

After several hours, he said he managed to break free and find a main road where a driver offered to take him to Kiti, after which he immediately reported the case to the police.

The 25-year-old was taken to Larnaca general hospital A&E, where doctors on duty found that his head and various parts of his body were bruised.

Police are searching for a 22-year-old from India.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close