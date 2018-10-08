Man tells police he was robbed and kidnapped

A 25-year-old Indian man told Larnaca police on Monday that he had been robbed of €1,500, kidnapped and held captive in a farm.

According to police, the 25-year-old asylum-seeker arrived at the Kiti police station just after 1am on Monday morning, showing signs of a heavy beating on his face.

The man told police that around 3pm on Sunday, as he was outside a mini-market in Larnaca along four other compatriots, he was violently beaten and robbed of the €1,500 he had in his possession.

According to his statement, the 25-year-old was then put in a car and taken to a farm in Zygi where he was tied to a chair with a belt.

After several hours, he said he managed to break free and find a main road where a driver offered to take him to Kiti, after which he immediately reported the case to the police.

The 25-year-old was taken to Larnaca general hospital A&E, where doctors on duty found that his head and various parts of his body were bruised.

Police are searching for a 22-year-old from India.