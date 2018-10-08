Over 10,000 take part in breast cancer march

More than 10,000 people took part in Saturday’s Pink Silhouettes March co-organised by Europa Donna and AstroBank to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Under the slogan ‘Together we shine’ participants walked holding 618 pink figurines, representing the 618 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in women in 2017, one blue figurine for a man diagnosed and 97 white ones for those who lost their lives to the disease in the past year.

Immediately after the march which took place for the 14th consecutive year, the participants formed a huge human pink ribbon, sending a message of determination and hope.

The event started at the carpark across the road from Pasydy and ended at the AstroBank headquarters, via Griva Digeni and Themistokli Dervi. There, the silhouettes were placed and will be displayed until the end of the month to raise awareness.

Following the walk, a concert by Stereo Soul was performed during which the crowd sang the song ‘Shine’, composed for the occasion.

Head of Europa Donna Cyprus, Evi Papadopoulos, addressed the thousands of participants.

“For us at Europa Donna, it is a matter of life, to leave our positive position to all women. We are determined to give strength, to support and to secure a strong promise for tomorrow. We want and demand specialised surgeons with experience in breast surgery along with specialised plastic surgeons,” she said. “We also claim the right to work, both during and after treatment.”