Passing of Photiades an ‘immense loss’ says president

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday described businessman Photos Photiades, who died on Friday at the age of 98, as a pioneering entrepreneur and “a leading light” of Cypriot society.

Delivering his eulogy at the Church of God’s Wisdom in Nicosia where the funeral took place, Anastasiades said the passing of Photiades is an “immense loss” felt across the island.

Calling Photiades “my dearly departed friend”, the president said the businessman was a person with charisma who shone not only for his entrepreneurial achievements but also his charity work.

Photiades was a dedicated patriot, and his life and work should serve as an example to others, he added.

The service was attended by politicians, businesspeople and trade union representatives.

Photiades leaves behind five children.

Born in Angastina in October 1920, Photiades undertook his first major business venture in 1942 with the creation of Photos Photiades & Co Ltd, a foodstuff import company that evolved into an international trading company.

In 1962 Photiades acquired the controlling stake in M. Chr. Platanis & Co. Ltd, the producer of Leon Beer and five years later he managed to secure the first licence ever to produce Carlsberg Beer outside Denmark.

The Cyprus Carlsberg brewery opened in 1969, paving the way for other countries to follow.