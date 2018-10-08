President briefs party leaders on NY meetings

President Nicos Anastasiades briefed party leaders on Monday about his recent meetings in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly but discussion of the issues will continue on October 23, the government spokesman said.

Anastasiades briefed the leaders on his meetings with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, state leaders and the representatives of the Security Council five permanent members. They were also informed about the meetings the foreign and energy ministers had.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the briefing was followed by discussion, which will be finished during a second session scheduled for October 23.

Prodromou declined to discuss whether Anastasiades met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in New York.

“The president fully briefed the political leaders on all his contacts and meetings. We must respect the process since discussion at the national council continues,” he said. “National council discussions are confidential and this helps having better reflection.”

 

 

