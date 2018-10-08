President to inform National Council on NY contacts

President Nicos Anastasiades will on Monday inform the National Council on his recent contacts in New York, where he held meetings with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, state leaders and the Representatives of the Security Council five Permanent Members.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Sunday that the President is making a huge effort for Cyprus reunification talks to resume but he is faced with great difficulties.

Prodromou urged the political parties to present their positions and proposals at the meeting of the National Council on how to act against Turkey’s attempts to shift the negotiations away from the UN track.

The latest round of UN-sponsored peace talks, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.