Rain and storms to bring temperature down

Rain and storms over the next few days will bring with them a welcome drop in temperatures as of Monday, the Met office announced.

On Monday clouds will build up around noon and local rains are likely to fall inland and in the mountains in the afternoon.

The highest temperature will be 32C in the Nicosia region, 29C in coastal areas and 22C in and around Troodos.

In the evening temperatures will drop to 18 to 19C in most areas and 11C in the higher mountains.

More rain and storms are expected for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the afternoons, though it will be sunny in the mornings.

According to the forecast it is going to be slightly cooler on Tuesday, bringing temperatures close to average for this time of the year.