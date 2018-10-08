Vessel carrying 21 people towed to safety

A small vessel carrying 21 people was being towed to safety on Monday after authorities were notified that it was sailing out of control in the sea area south of Cape Greco.

The boat was carrying 10 men, two women, and nine children but neither their nationalities nor the point of departure was immediately known.

Police said the search and rescue centre had received an emergency call at 9.32 am from a freight ship, saying a small vessel with a large number of passengers was out of control 40 nautical miles off Cape Greco.

A patrol boat was dispatched to the area while a helicopter was put on standby.

The boat was being towed to Larnaca port and was expected to arrive in the afternoon.