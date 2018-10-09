2019 state budget handed to parliament for review

2019 state budget handed to parliament for review

The 2019 state budget will provide revenue of €8.5 billion and expenditure of €7.9 billion, creating a three per cent surplus, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Tuesday.

Georgiades handed the budget over to the president of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris, ahead of a discussion to be held by the house’s finance committee.

Syllouris said that the discussion would be concluded by the beginning of December at the committee, and then it would head to the plenum for a vote.

The finance minister said that the state budget has increased expenses which allow for new projects, new programmes for e-governance and infrastructure, but it is a budget that creates surplus.

