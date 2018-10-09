A house, a home

The way things are

By: Colette Ni Reamonn Ioannidou

I was standing today in the old garage opposite a friend’s house when lines from a poem I learned in school came back to me. The door of Melanie’s Cyprus style home is big and wooden; its windows are fronted by beautiful, ornate grills and its dark brown lacquer has been sun-eaten into various shades of its former self. On either side of the door are thick walls of yellow stone. It’s a comfortable, spacious, lived-in home whose floors are set with decorative tiles in typical geometric patterns of black, white and maroon often found in old Nicosia houses, its roof lofty and airy.

In the well-lit hall her caged birds sing contentedly and a knock is answered by her dog Lucy’s bark. It’s in direct contrast to where I stand. I have to cross the street at that point and sometimes I pause to wander around the garden of the crumbling old house behind me as it and the dwelling slowly fall into genteel decline. The exterior resembles an elderly dowager who has been hit by hard times but is still trying to keep up appearances. A much-neglected palm tree stands sentry duty by the front door, its thick fronds have fallen downwards giving it the look of a solid-bodied hula dancer.

It was obviously once the home of a well off family and has been broken into several times with small things stolen, my friend told me. The thieves left a mess behind them in the kitchen, cupboards wrecked, objects thrown around. A homeless migrant also made that kitchen his temporary home. Why this site, like many others around town, has not been sold or renovated, I don’t know. It strikes me as such a waste. For now it’s my blessing that it remains unsold.

What is left of a once lovely garden still bewitches me. It is full of fruit trees and I poach some of its lemons from time to time. The figs I can’t reach because an old wreck of a rusting car is an obstacle as is a wild cat that has placed her offspring under it. So the figs ripen and burst open to reveal deep pink flesh and then they too fall, wasted. In spring it is a vision of wild green beauty, now in the scorching heat the tall grasses wave delicate, dried out golden heads that catch the sunlight.

There is another, smaller house in the garden and I wondered if it was the original home built of mud and straw bricks, now dangerously, crumbling like old cake. The skeletal heads of rams still adorn the front door. The newer house may perhaps have been a dowry home for the daughter of the family, which was, and in some cases still is, the custom here. I asked Melanie who owned it, she doesn’t know, it was already deserted when she and Costas moved in over the way.

As one who writes I wonder what the story is of the lives of those who once must have felt proud to own it. I hope at some stage a story will emerge. Melanie’s house has a story. The previous owner was an unmarried woman who had inherited it from her parents. She had fallen for a young man they disapproved of. He was from a peasant family in one of the hill villages who had come down to the town to seek employment. He lived frugally, saved his money and set up a small coffee shop. Her father had a large fruit and vegetable store opposite and the girl, then 17, worked for her father. Although five years her senior, he fell in love with her. He approached her father who refused him so, saddened, the young man left for Canada never to return. The girl turned down every offer of marriage and died in her old age alone. That house too had stood unused for years due to a dispute in the extended family as to who should lay claim to it. The woman had left no will.

It hurts me sometimes to see houses unlived in, dying by inches as time and weather take their toll. They reflect, perhaps, the way I see myself. I loved that poem I mentioned at the start: An Old Woman of the Roads. O, to have a little house. To own a hearth and stool and all… I don’t live on the roads but the sentiment is one deeply shared with the old girl as I enter my 75th year in rented accommodation.