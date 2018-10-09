Bottoms Up: 5th International Beer Tasting

Get your taste buds ready for the largest beer tasting event in Cyprus. For the fifth consecutive year, Moondog’s Bar & Grill invites beer lovers to the International Beer Tasting, also known an OctoberTest.

Happening over three days, Tuesday to Thursday, attendees will have the opportunity to savour more than 220 different beers from 20 counties. This will not only include the largest portfolio to date to participate at such an event on the island, but it will also introduce numerous newcomers.

Staying true to their love for beer, Moondog’s, which offers one of the largest selections of craft beers in the capital, is aiming to educate the public on different types of beer, its production and its secrets.

Connoisseur or not, visitors will have the chance to discover the water, fine grains of barley and other cereals, yeast, the flavours and fragrances that make up that ice-cold glass of beer so well needed after a hard day’s work.

Pumping up the volume, Moondog’s will also feature the one and only ‘beer band’ Belgian Dixie Kings, for the first time in Cyprus, who will set the mood for the three-day event with their acoustic performances.

And what’s an event without food? Treats will also be available for sale in a specially designed space for BBQ.

OctoberTest, which last year drew 3,000 visitors from the island and abroad, calls beer enthusiasts and those interested in discovering new tastes.

5th International Beer Tasting

Beer tasting event of more than 220 beers from 20 countries worldwide. October 9-11. Moondog’s Bar & Grill, Nicosia. 6pm-12am. €20. Tel: 70-006300