Changing area for disabled opens at Larnaca airport

A changing area for people with disabilities has opened at Larnaca International airport, Hermes airports said on Tuesday.

The Changing Place facility is located in the public area of the arrivals hall opposite the elevators and may be used by both arriving and departing disabled passengers that need it.

The room is a separate facility from the regular rest rooms, as it is equipped with a lifting hoist, and a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench and shower.

The area provides “sanitary accommodation for disabled persons and their assistants, who will be able to use the toilet facilities, change clothes and wash themselves in safety and comfort,” Hermes said.

Changing Place facilities are purposefully-built and are offered around the world in large public buildings such as malls, airports, train stations and town centres so that the needs of disabled persons can be met.

The Changing Place facility at Larnaca’s airport is the first of its kind in Cyprus, and is part of Hermes Airports’ ongoing commitment to continuously upgrade the facilities and services it offers to disabled people and those with reduced mobility, the company said.