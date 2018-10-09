Cypriot caught smuggling millions worth of meth into Australia

A 47-year-old Cypriot man allegedly attempting to smuggle $3.5 million worth of methamphetamines into Australia was arrested and at Sydney international airport on Sunday.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) on Sunday said they found four kilos of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice, in the lining of the luggage of a Cypriot man who arrived in Sydney via Doha, Qatar.

After x-rays of the 47-year-old’s luggage raised suspicions, further inspections by ABF officers found a crystalline substance in the suitcase’s lining which was later confirmed to be ice.

According to Australian media, publicly released CCTV footage shows ABF officers inspecting the man’s suitcase before leading him away in handcuffs.

The 47-year-old appeared in Sydney’s central local court on Monday, where his remand until his next court appearance on December 5 was decided.

The man was charged with importing a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, an offence for which the maximum penalty in Australia is life imprisonment.