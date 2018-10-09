Fire crews battle flames near Livadhia motorway exit

Crews are trying to put out a fire in Larnaca, near the Livadhia exit to the motorway to Ayia Napa.
The fire reportedly broke out some twenty minutes after noon.
It broke out at an establishment selling car parts, reports said.
More later
