Government confirms Anastasiades Cavusoglu meeting

The government on Tuesday confirmed President Nicos Anastasiades had met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in New York last week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Reports of last Sunday week’s meeting emerged following a national council session on Monday during which Anastasiades briefed party leaders of his contacts in New York.

The government initially declined to comment on the issue but on Tuesday government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou was forced to confirm that a meeting had taken place.

“The president did brief the national council about it and in light of the fact that the information has already leaked to the media, we must confirm that such a meeting had taken place in New York,” Prodromou said. “The members of the national council have been informed of its substance and there is no need to make any other comments.”