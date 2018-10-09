Poland should quit UN migration pact, minister says

October 9th, 2018 Europe, World 0 comments

French Minister attached to the Interior Minister Jacqueline Gourault poses for a family photo with Germany's State Secretary for the Interior Stephan Mayer, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Poland's Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski, Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Morocco's Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit, Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Claire Grady, American government official, Acting Deputy Secretary for Homeland Security, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, European Commissioner Julian King, European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Jean-Marc Chataigner, Ambassador and French Special Envoy for Sahel, during a meeting to discuss security and anti-terror issues

Poland‘s interior minister is recommending Warsaw quits a UN migration pact before its final approval as it may encourage more illegal migrants, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Hungary has already announced it will not sign up to the Global Compact For Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which was approved in July by all 193 UN member nations except the United States, which pulled out last year.

The pact, due to be adopted in December, addresses issues including why people migrate, how to protect them and how to integrate them into new countries.

Poland, along with Hungary and Czech Republic, has taken a tough stand against resettling migrants, putting it at odds with the European Union, but striking a chord with voters by arguing that irregular immigration threatens European stability.

“I will recommend to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to opt out from the Global Compact (GCM) deal, which is due to be signed in December in Marrakech,” Joachim Brudzinski was quoted by the Interior Ministry Twitter feed as saying.

“In our opinion the draft of the agreement does not guarantee Poland‘s safety. It may also encourage illegal immigration.”

The government’s press office had no immediate comment on the recommendation.

Brudzinski was speaking at the G6 summit in Lyon, France, where he met his Italian counterpart Matteo Salvini, among others, the ministry tweeted. Brudzinski retweeted the Tweet.

 

