Public dialogue on the future of Europe

About 240 days before the European elections in 2019, the delegation of the European Commission to Cyprus, with the support of the University of Nicosia, organised a public dialogue at the Unesco Amphitheatre of the university.

Cypriot Themis Christofides, director-general of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, and Finnish Timo Pesonen, director-general of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Communication, invited the participants to open the doors to a debate on the future of Europe, while calling for participation in the upcoming European elections.

“The next generations will not forgive us if we fail to give them a brighter future. No one will forgive us if we prove to be passive regarding this goal and do not engage in a collective dialogue on the public issues that concern us,” said University of Nicosia rector, professor Philippos Pouyoutas, welcoming the two keynote speakers as well as the numerous officials, students and guests.

Pouyoutas spoke of the need for a broad dialogue between European citizens and their representatives in the various political forums.

“We have already entered the 21st century, where the fourth industrial revolution defines our way of life and communication by providing us at the same time with all the means and ways for our voice to be heard.”

He also stressed the importance of involving citizens in the European elections.

Themis Christofides referred extensively to the Erasmus programme and particularly to Erasmus + for Africa, highlighting the importance the EU gives to education in Africa.

“We estimate that in 2050 one in four inhabitants of the earth will be an African. From now on, we must prepare for Africans to have good education. Thus, we will avoid a more massive wave of immigrants,” he said.

He also talked about what has been achieved so far by the EU, saying that “we want more Europe”, and expressing the opinion that “the leaders should not decide for us”, inviting the Cypriots to massively go to the polls to make their voice count .

Timo Pesonen recalled that his home country, Finland and Cyprus are on opposite sides of the EU’s borders, but thanks to their accession to the EU they have a lot in common, while focusing on the EU’s achievements, such as the close co-operation of France and Germany after two world wars.

An electronic vote was held among the attendees about their intention to vote in the forthcoming European elections, where 70 per cent voted yes, 19 per cent no, while the rest are not sure.