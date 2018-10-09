The growing number of events staged by the LGBT community shine a much-needed light on the community’s issues. The next Rainbow meeting will take place on Tuesday and will address discrimination against LBT migrant women in the workplace, one that perhaps not many think about yet that certainly exists in society.

Accept LGBT Cyprus and Queer Cyprus Association are organising the event in a neutral location, the Home for Corporation in the Buffer Zone to ease respectful and non-judgemental conversations.

“By this we are hoping that the LGBTI communities of the whole island will be also given the opportunity to begin a dialogue and develop ideas between them in a safe and convenient space for all,” say organisers.

Tuesday’s discussion will be held by Lissa Jataas from the Cyprus Filippino community who will talk about migrant LBT women and how to deal with a non-supportive work environment. The event hopes to spark a dialogue and conversation to educate, support and raise awareness on the topic.

Rainbow meetings are held every second Tuesday of the month, at 6.30pm, at the Home for Cooperation and aim to give the opportunity to (English speaking) LGBTI people, their friends and allies, to discuss in a safe and confidential environment various LGBTI issues they have to deal with such as coming out.

Minors who want to participate must present a signed parental/tutelary consent form (please e-mail [email protected] to ask for a parental consent form in electronic format).

Rainbow Meeting: LBT migrant women / workplace

Discussion about discrimination against LBT migrant women in the workplace. Organized by ACCEPT. October 9. In English. Home for Corporation, Nicosia. 6.30pm-8.30pm. Free. [email protected]