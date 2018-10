A Russian tourist is in critical condition in Limassol hospital after being injured in a road accident on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 51-year-old driver hit the pedestrian, 64, on Limassol’s Promachon Eleftheria street at 6.40am, critically wounding him.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he is being treated in the intensive care unit.

The driver was arrested to facilitate investigations.