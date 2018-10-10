Alpha Bank celebrated the Customer Service Week by rewarding its Customers!

Alpha Bank participated for one more year in the Customer Service Week – the international institution celebrated in more than 60 countries to highlight the significance of high-level customer service in successful business operations.

The Customer Service Week was held from 1 to 6 October with the participation of thousands of businesses, public organisations, educational institutions and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) around the world.

Alpha Bank stood out for its initiative to reward Mastercard holders with triple participations in the October draw, in the context of the Alpha Spend & Win Mastercard Promotion. By using their cards for purchases, holders automatically entered a draw tripling their chances to win unique prizes!

Αlpha Bank supports institutions and actions which upgrade the quality of its services and enhance its relation with Customers.