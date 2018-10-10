Blazing truck blocks road to Nicosia

Blazing truck blocks road to Nicosia

a firefighter helps put out the blaze

A truck in flames caused congestion for several hours on Wednesday morning at the entrance to Nicosia, near the general hospital.

The vehicle caught fire while on the road, and its driver had to call in the fire service to put out the flames.

The driver initially noticed smoke coming out of the bonnet of the car while he was driving. After pulling over and opening the bonnet, he saw the blaze. Two engines arrived on site who put out the fire shortly after, but the front part of the car was destroyed.

