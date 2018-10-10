Continuous great success of Leptos Estates in Europe the Middle East and Far East

Success continues in the months of September and October with the presence of Leptos Estates at International seminars and Exhibitions on Real Estate and Investment in the Middle, Far East and Europe.

A large number of buyers and investors were attracted by the company’s latest coastal line projects “ADONIS BEACH VILLAS” and “CORAL SEAS VILLAS” in Paphos , “LIMASSOL DEL MAR” in Limassol, and “AEGEAN BLUE II” in Crete, four of the most luxurious super-modern seafront home developments, in Cyprus and Crete at present.

Leptos Group Sales and Marketing executives stated that, “Our Overseas teams from Cyprus and Greece are making an immense effort in promoting and highlighting not only our Group’s activities and projects but the beautiful and at the same time cosmopolitan islands of Cyprus, Crete, Santorini and Paros and alike in general and will continue this particular exposure during the last months of the year in China, Russia, Germany, South Africa, United Kingdom and India expecting to meet and attract high quality investors”.

The Leptos Estates extrovert business strategy and the continuous development of high quality and prestigious projects are attracting foreign investment from all over the world, especially from Europe, Middle East, and recently from the Far East Countries.