October 10th, 2018 Letters 0 comments

Controlling everything relating to cinema in Cyprus

To my great surprise I hear that the President of Cyprus proposes to change “the tyranny with which the kingdoms of the civil servants persecute the citizens of the Republic”.

I envisage that he would dare to include the female (where is the Cyprus #Metoo movement?) who runs Sekin – the  film-funding body – for the last 20 years. Yes, you read correctly, it’s another Cyprus first.

This person has established her own private herd and courtiers, effectively controlling everything relating to cinema in Cyprus.

As for myself I will regret her passing, if it happens, as she has been instrumental in awarding me the highest honour the Cyprus ministry of education and culture could possibly accord to a Cypriot filmmaker.

Michael Papas, Film Director

www.michaelpapas.com

