October 10th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Couple sought over jewellery shop robbery

Police on Wednesday said they are trying to locate a couple in connection with the theft of 50 rings worth €20,000 from a Paphos jewellery shop.

The couple entered the shop located on the Makarios Avenue on Tuesday and, while the woman was distracting the owner with questions about various jewellery items, the man grabbed a case with 50 rings and hid it under his shirt.

The incident was recorded by the shop’s surveillance cameras.

The shop owner realised the theft later in the day and reported it to the police.

